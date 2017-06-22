WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Catalans Home

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 8:00 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2984
Location: Stuck in 1982
It might not be to everyone's taste but there's an interesting round of fixtures this week? Anyway, it's good to see our club breaking into the bottom 4 for the good of the sport

Good Luck

a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Catalans
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Widnes v Leigh
Huddersfield v Wigan
Hull FC v Wakefield
Leeds v Castleford
St Helens v Salford

