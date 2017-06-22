WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - willie tonga

Re: willie tonga

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 3:58 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3556
kirkhall wrote:
There is no doubt about it, Bryson Goodwin is the better of the two now however, Goodwin is not coming till next season :(


Yes we still seem to be a Centre short..
Image

Re: willie tonga

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 4:18 pm
JENKY
Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm
Posts: 4905
Location: At the seaside
Presume he still isn't fit as surely we wouldn't be letting him go at such a vital time of the season.
If he is fit then on the face of it a strange decision, Maybe someone else is coming in.
Mines a pint...

'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'
Headingley 05th October 2014.

Re: willie tonga

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:17 pm
Montyburns

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 92
He gone to hull kr now maybe that will come back to haunt us in middle 8s

Re: willie tonga

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:32 pm
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5382
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Montyburns wrote:
He gone to hull kr now maybe that will come back to haunt us in middle 8s


Is that official ??
Can't play against us if that helps, but if he stays fit could make a big difference - big decision the club had to make, whether it is the right one remains to be seen.

DB has explained the decision on a Facebook thread - the choice was to bring a quota player in
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: willie tonga

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:47 pm
Montyburns

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 92
There no link yet but this is what I believe to be true
