WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - POLL: Part-time? Should we....?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net POLL: Part-time? Should we....?

 
Post a reply

Should we go part-time in 2018?

Yes, it makes sense because we can get better players that way
12
27%
Only if we end up League 1 - stay full time if we are in the Championship
13
29%
Never, that would be a slippery slope from which we'd never recover
20
44%
 
Total votes : 45

Re: POLL: Part-time? Should we....?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 12:54 pm
amberavenger User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 18, 2002 6:48 pm
Posts: 552
Location: Bradford
The club is between a rock and a hard place here.

On the one hand, if we go part time, that’s even more die hards done with the club for good. Also – working on the assumption we go part time in League 1 rather being saved in a 14 team second tier – it isn’t a temporary measure. Even if we get promoted year one, it’s unlikely we’d switch back to full time – it would be a few more years at least of part time in the Championship unless we get investment.

On the other hand – the fact that we have been told the new club have struggled to recruit due to our recent past history is about the most damning thing that has come out recently. I cannot see, without a cash injection, how we are going to attract full time players to give up chances at clubs in much better positions than us. Let’s face it our full time recruitment has been sloppy to say the least when we had the pick of the bunch (relatively speaking) and a bit of cash the first year in this division (again, in comparison to the rest of the league).

It comes down to the same old story, there’s no fix here without the dosh. I can’t see us going any other way than part time in all honesty because if it doesn’t happen now, it will at some point. Even a fudge of Full and Part Time is essentially Part Time by stealth - although it seems the most likely option to "please" most people in reality.

Re: POLL: Part-time? Should we....?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 1:33 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1061
amberavenger wrote:
The club is between a rock and a hard place here.

On the one hand, if we go part time, that’s even more die hards done with the club for good. Also – working on the assumption we go part time in League 1 rather being saved in a 14 team second tier – it isn’t a temporary measure. Even if we get promoted year one, it’s unlikely we’d switch back to full time – it would be a few more years at least of part time in the Championship unless we get investment.

On the other hand – the fact that we have been told the new club have struggled to recruit due to our recent past history is about the most damning thing that has come out recently. I cannot see, without a cash injection, how we are going to attract full time players to give up chances at clubs in much better positions than us. Let’s face it our full time recruitment has been sloppy to say the least when we had the pick of the bunch (relatively speaking) and a bit of cash the first year in this division (again, in comparison to the rest of the league).

It comes down to the same old story, there’s no fix here without the dosh. I can’t see us going any other way than part time in all honesty because if it doesn’t happen now, it will at some point. Even a fudge of Full and Part Time is essentially Part Time by stealth - although it seems the most likely option to "please" most people in reality.


On that would it not be easy for the club to say we are running a full time squad. But if a good championship player becomes available who wants to stay part time we will accommodate them? That way it is seen as a full time operation

Re: POLL: Part-time? Should we....?

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 7:24 am
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7531
Trying to run a hybrid full time/part time set up would be even worse than simply staying full time. At least full time all your players would be training together. A combination and you end up paying the worst available full time players available money for pretty much been stood around doing nothing(unless you want to count community work but its still going to be anything but training for reasons someone will work out) but then you will also not attract the better part time players because they are not stupid and will recognise the quality of the full time players. It really is one or the other and history does suggest that Bradford can not sustain a full time squad of any quality at the moment.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: POLL: Part-time? Should we....?

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:37 am
Faxfan1999 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 04, 2014 8:50 am
Posts: 90
I remember someone from the Sheffield Eagles BOD speaking at The Shay last season when we played them in the 8's - he said they struggled to attract players at Championship level to go full time as they were A) Not willing to drop down from Super League or B) they had jobs / businesses outside of RL that they didn't want to give up and go full time.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bowlingboy, Faxfan1999, hereagain, MDF3, Old_Northern and 151 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,590,2731,78776,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM