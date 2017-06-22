amberavenger wrote:

The club is between a rock and a hard place here.



On the one hand, if we go part time, that’s even more die hards done with the club for good . Also – working on the assumption we go part time in League 1 rather being saved in a 14 team second tier – it isn’t a temporary measure. Even if we get promoted year one, it’s unlikely we’d switch back to full time – it would be a few more years at least of part time in the Championship unless we get investment.



On the other hand – the fact that we have been told the new club have struggled to recruit due to our recent past history is about the most damning thing that has come out recently. I cannot see, without a cash injection, how we are going to attract full time players to give up chances at clubs in much better positions than us. Let’s face it our full time recruitment has been sloppy to say the least when we had the pick of the bunch (relatively speaking) and a bit of cash the first year in this division (again, in comparison to the rest of the league).



It comes down to the same old story, there’s no fix here without the dosh. I can’t see us going any other way than part time in all honesty because if it doesn’t happen now, it will at some point. Even a fudge of Full and Part Time is essentially Part Time by stealth - although it seems the most likely option to "please" most people in reality.