Should we go part-time in 2018?

Yes, it makes sense because we can get better players that way
7
24%
Only if we end up League 1 - stay full time if we are in the Championship
8
28%
Never, that would be a slippery slope from which we'd never recover
14
48%
 
Total votes : 29

POLL: Part-time? Should we....?

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 4:02 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3206
Location: Bradford
There's been a few comments lately about how we might end up going part-time if (as we surely will) end up in League 1 next season.

Even if we somehow get a reprieve through a re-structure there is an argument that says that we could get better players by going part-time, since there are many players at our level who don't want to go full-time (for work reasons) who are quite evidently better than what we have now. This season would seem to point to that!

What's the point of being full-time if the only players we can afford are people who no other team would ever want?

Or are you one of those who think going part-time crosses the rubicon? It's a step onto a slippery slope from which we will never recover. It means perpetually slumming around the bottom division with 'crowds of less than 1000' and all that...

Vote and discuss...

Re: POLL: Part-time? Should we....?

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 4:36 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1060
Totally agree with the possibility of better players. Ultimately depends on the outcome of the season. All if's and but's but either way I agree with the possibility of a dual FT/PT squad. Imagine being actually able to sign championship hardened players who could possibly propel us up the league. I'm sure many championship players if they could keep their work commitments outside would see a move to the Bulls as a good career move. To be in the market for top end champipnship players would definitely help our chances

Re: POLL: Part-time? Should we....?

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 7:38 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3915
Location: Hornsea
If we drop down then a P/T set up would suit best because as you say we could get better players. However if we stay up then we should stay FT. This is dependant on the current playoffs being the only way of promotion. I think it was shown last year that when you come up against SL teams you have to have players that have trained FT. This years squad should not be used as a benchmark for any argument of this.

Re: POLL: Part-time? Should we....?

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 8:34 pm
SCONE Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 84
How can you reconcile a P/T structure with an academy and a Reserve side? All of which have been alluded to for next season. Beginning of the end for a potential push for SL and 'back where we belong'

Re: POLL: Part-time? Should we....?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:25 am
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 768
Run a hybrid system so you get best of both..

