There's been a few comments lately about how we might end up going part-time if (as we surely will) end up in League 1 next season.



Even if we somehow get a reprieve through a re-structure there is an argument that says that we could get better players by going part-time, since there are many players at our level who don't want to go full-time (for work reasons) who are quite evidently better than what we have now. This season would seem to point to that!



What's the point of being full-time if the only players we can afford are people who no other team would ever want?



Or are you one of those who think going part-time crosses the rubicon? It's a step onto a slippery slope from which we will never recover. It means perpetually slumming around the bottom division with 'crowds of less than 1000' and all that...



Vote and discuss...