Mon Jun 26, 2017 8:15 am
Towns88 wrote:
Same score but smiths drop goal was far far better.


But nowhere near as good as Joe Lydons v Wire in the CCSF at Maine Road, Manchester or even Pat Richards one v Saints

SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row

Re: Saints Vs Salford

Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:52 am
73 mins of same old rubbish we have seen for most of the season followed by 7 mins of unbelievable rugby! Its like the players turned from Clark Kent to Supermen for the last 7 mins! Were did that come from!? The finish was certainly not in the same bracket as a 'wide to west' moment but did remind me of the old days under Millward. From were I was sat in the ground I sar loads of Saints fans streaming out of the ground with 10 mins left to go, but cant blame them at 24-8 down, but I feel sorry for you, bet your gutted now. On to Leeds next, COYS!
Hey everyone, please check out my St Helens Fan Channel on You Tube via the following link , cheers :-)https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI_5SF ... 86Efh9zCpQ

Re: Saints Vs Salford

Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:11 pm
Rogues Gallery wrote:
But nowhere near as good as Joe Lydons v Wire in the CCSF at Maine Road, Manchester or even Pat Richards one v Saints

no doubting the absolute class off them 2 strikes but there's just something about a match winning drop goal with the last kick off the game!
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
