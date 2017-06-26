73 mins of same old rubbish we have seen for most of the season followed by 7 mins of unbelievable rugby! Its like the players turned from Clark Kent to Supermen for the last 7 mins! Were did that come from!? The finish was certainly not in the same bracket as a 'wide to west' moment but did remind me of the old days under Millward. From were I was sat in the ground I sar loads of Saints fans streaming out of the ground with 10 mins left to go, but cant blame them at 24-8 down, but I feel sorry for you, bet your gutted now. On to Leeds next, COYS!