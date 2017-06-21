The last 7 mins was really exciting whicn is a rare thing for us these days but jesus the 73 mins before that we was absolutely shocking! No direction, no go foward, no creativity and couldn't keep hold of the ball.



Matty smith was rubbish again but did take hospital try well and a unreal drop goal in big pressure but that's hiding the fact he's not good enough. His kicking game is awful. He offers nothing in attack and by far the worst 7 I've seen in saints shirt.



I thought we defended our line well as Salford practically camped out on our line in the 2nd half so we did well not to concede more than 24.



I've still got to give saints credit to come back like that no matter who we was playing. To be 24-8 down with 7 mins left and win 25-24 takes some doing. Even the good saints teams of years gone by would struggle to do that.