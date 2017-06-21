No Morgan this week due to his knee injury from last Friday at Hudd.
Who you think Holbrook will drop into the team?
I think maybe either just put Spedding in place of Morgan or option two Put Tommy at Full back, Lomax in the centre and bring Swift back into team after a couple of games rest on the wing?
