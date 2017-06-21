WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints Vs Salford

Wed Jun 21, 2017 2:48 pm
Maximus007
No Morgan this week due to his knee injury from last Friday at Hudd.

Who you think Holbrook will drop into the team?

I think maybe either just put Spedding in place of Morgan or option two Put Tommy at Full back, Lomax in the centre and bring Swift back into team after a couple of games rest on the wing?
Re: Saints Vs Salford

Thu Jun 22, 2017 3:36 pm
Judder Man
Maximus007 wrote:
No Morgan this week due to his knee injury from last Friday at Hudd.

Who you think Holbrook will drop into the team?

I think maybe either just put Spedding in place of Morgan or option two Put Tommy at Full back, Lomax in the centre and bring Swift back into team after a couple of games rest on the wing?


Probably Makinson at centre with Swift coming back to the wing, Lomax probabably better staying in the pivotal full back role.
Re: Saints Vs Salford

Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:34 pm
wire-flyer
Cunningham out! Oh hang on . . . :wink:

Re: Saints Vs Salford

Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:52 pm
wire-flyer
Egg on my face

Re: Saints Vs Salford

Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:44 am
Towns88
I've often said Matty smith is lousy but that was a special instinctive play to win the game. Outstanding
Re: Saints Vs Salford

Sat Jun 24, 2017 12:23 pm
St pete
The last 7 mins was really exciting whicn is a rare thing for us these days but jesus the 73 mins before that we was absolutely shocking! No direction, no go foward, no creativity and couldn't keep hold of the ball.

Matty smith was rubbish again but did take hospital try well and a unreal drop goal in big pressure but that's hiding the fact he's not good enough. His kicking game is awful. He offers nothing in attack and by far the worst 7 I've seen in saints shirt.

I thought we defended our line well as Salford practically camped out on our line in the 2nd half so we did well not to concede more than 24.

I've still got to give saints credit to come back like that no matter who we was playing. To be 24-8 down with 7 mins left and win 25-24 takes some doing. Even the good saints teams of years gone by would struggle to do that.
Re: Saints Vs Salford

Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:22 pm
Towns88 wrote:
I've often said Matty smith is lousy but that was a special instinctive play to win the game. Outstanding



ben roberts comes to mind

