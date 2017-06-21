WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints Vs Salford

Board index Super League St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Saints Vs Salford

 
Post a reply

Saints Vs Salford

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 2:48 pm
Maximus007 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 16, 2017 11:09 am
Posts: 28
Location: The land of legends, kings and champions - St Helens
No Morgan this week due to his knee injury from last Friday at Hudd.

Who you think Holbrook will drop into the team?

I think maybe either just put Spedding in place of Morgan or option two Put Tommy at Full back, Lomax in the centre and bring Swift back into team after a couple of games rest on the wing?
Hey everyone, please check out my St Helens Fan Channel on You Tube via the following link , cheers :-)https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI_5SF ... 86Efh9zCpQ

Re: Saints Vs Salford

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 3:36 pm
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5526
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Maximus007 wrote:
No Morgan this week due to his knee injury from last Friday at Hudd.

Who you think Holbrook will drop into the team?

I think maybe either just put Spedding in place of Morgan or option two Put Tommy at Full back, Lomax in the centre and bring Swift back into team after a couple of games rest on the wing?


Probably Makinson at centre with Swift coming back to the wing, Lomax probabably better staying in the pivotal full back role.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Allez, Roy Haggerty, wirefox and 32 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,589,9321,77476,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM