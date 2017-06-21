The ANZ Stadium in Sydney was the venue of State of Origin game two as the Maroons of Queensland looked to square the series with a buoyant New South Wales Blues.NSW named an unchanged side from that which was victorious in game one but QLD made a number of changes, including the inspirational Billy Slater and Johnathan Thurston.Expectations were high for a rip-roaring game with everything to play for, but NSW seemed the be the favourites with most pundits.