Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:46 am
Wigg'n wrote:
Where is Forsyth?? Why wouldn't he just come in in place of Gels?


He played for Swinton last night at Featherstone, as did Caine Barnes and Liam Paisley.
Thu Jun 22, 2017 4:21 pm
Wigg'n wrote:
Joel has the potential to become a really decent prop with his upper body strength, footwork at the line and offload skills. I'm actually looking forward to seeing how he gets on there.


I fully agree. His athleticism will be a big asset.

One thing I'd love to see him do is run at gaps more though rather then looking for collisions. He seems to have this habit of wanting to run in to defenders and try and go over or through them. With that footwork you mention and pace against big bodies in the middle, he could hit some holes. He wants to to watch Chris Hill who again has good footwork and he uses that late to hit holes in the defence.

Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:15 pm
lockers out ???
