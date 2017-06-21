Wigan Warriors name squad for Betfred Super League Round 19 fixture with Huddersfield Giants
Taulima Tautai (calf) and Anthony Gelling (knee) miss out with Lewis Tierney and Callum Field recalled
Tickets on sale from the Warriors until midday on Friday
Wigan Warriors have today named their 19-man squad for Friday’s Betfred Super League Round 19 fixture with Huddersfield Giants.
Taulima Tautai (calf) and Anthony Gelling (knee) miss the game and continue to be assessed by the Club’s medical department. Lewis Tierney and Callum Field are called up in their place.
Tony Clubb narrowly misses out and is nearing full fitness after surgery to remove a kidney whilst Dom Manfredi is also making good progress following knee surgery.
Jake Shorrocks (knee), Ben Flower (achilles) and Morgan Escaré (knee) are out for the remainder of the season.
With Huddersfield beating St Helens last week the hosts go into the game level on points with Wigan but one place higher in the table owing to a better points difference.
Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad
John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tom Davies, Liam Farrell, Callum Field, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Lewis Tierney, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, Jack Wells, George Williams.
