Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 11:17 am
Wigan Warriors name squad for Betfred Super League Round 19 fixture with Huddersfield Giants

Taulima Tautai (calf) and Anthony Gelling (knee) miss out with Lewis Tierney and Callum Field recalled

Tickets on sale from the Warriors until midday on Friday
Wigan Warriors have today named their 19-man squad for Friday’s Betfred Super League Round 19 fixture with Huddersfield Giants.
Taulima Tautai (calf) and Anthony Gelling (knee) miss the game and continue to be assessed by the Club’s medical department. Lewis Tierney and Callum Field are called up in their place.

Tony Clubb narrowly misses out and is nearing full fitness after surgery to remove a kidney whilst Dom Manfredi is also making good progress following knee surgery.

Jake Shorrocks (knee), Ben Flower (achilles) and Morgan Escaré (knee) are out for the remainder of the season.

With Huddersfield beating St Helens last week the hosts go into the game level on points with Wigan but one place higher in the table owing to a better points difference.

Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad
John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tom Davies, Liam Farrell, Callum Field, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Lewis Tierney, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, Jack Wells, George Williams.


Read more at http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017- ... O4YJg6U.99

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 11:32 am
Burgess back to centre, Davies to wing, shame about Gelling, he just can't seem to shake off these injuries :(

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 2:47 pm
apollosghost wrote:
Burgess back to centre, Davies to wing, shame about Gelling, he just can't seem to shake off these injuries :(


Yep, I'd go that way too. Davies is ahead of Tierney on the wing for me, and prefer Budgie at centre rather than one of the second rowers.

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 4:13 pm
Hopefully Gelling is nothing serious. I'm hoping the plan was always to rest him this week after getting him through the game last week and not that he's still struggling with the injury.

Burgess to centre and Davies back on the wing for me also. I'm also looking forward to watching Wells play in a stronger team.

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 5:22 pm
Budgy is a liability in the centre.

Bateman to centre, Isa to 2nd row with wells and Field on the bench for me.
Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 8:03 pm
Where is Forsyth?? Why wouldn't he just come in in place of Gels?

