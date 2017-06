Shocking display of rugby from us.

Last play options very poor

panic plays

fev gave us that game with the breakaway try from Dixon

some very poor defence at times.

with the last lot of results I was hopeful that we could compete with KR next week, on that display today we will get smashed.

chatting to one of the players and he was at a loss to what was happening saying more errors in that game than the last 6 or 7 total.

but, a win is a win

hope hendo can sort out what went wrong today