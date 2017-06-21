3 games in the short period for a part time team like fav I think will be too much, ibreckon on Sunday they will be looking to get a few points on the board in the first 20 mins if they do then they have a chance, second 20 of the first half and probably last 30 of the second they will very quickly run out of steam.

We need to play % rugby in the first 20 of the first half make an defend and start there sets inside there own 20, limit there scoring chances. Last tackle kick for us will be important. Second half when they run out of juice let Dixon and Dragon run riot on the fringes.

If we take an early lead or restrict them go no more than a 2 score lead we should win this comfortably, we need to be ruthless and get as many points on the board as possible.