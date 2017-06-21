WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Featherstone Rovers

Featherstone Rovers

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:11 am
Bostwick
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1019
With us playing them on Sunday. They could probably do without their game tonight, especially if it is hot.
Swinton could do with the two points, as they are very close to the relegation zone, so are not going to roll over.
Fev need to win but it may take a lot out of them. For them to lose, that would really put pressure on Jon Sharp.
For Sunday, they are looking for revenge for Blackpool, the way we are playing and the way the fixtures have fallen I cannot see that happening.

Re: Featherstone Rovers

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:05 pm
northernbloke

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 20
3 games in the short period for a part time team like fav I think will be too much, ibreckon on Sunday they will be looking to get a few points on the board in the first 20 mins if they do then they have a chance, second 20 of the first half and probably last 30 of the second they will very quickly run out of steam.
We need to play % rugby in the first 20 of the first half make an defend and start there sets inside there own 20, limit there scoring chances. Last tackle kick for us will be important. Second half when they run out of juice let Dixon and Dragon run riot on the fringes.
If we take an early lead or restrict them go no more than a 2 score lead we should win this comfortably, we need to be ruthless and get as many points on the board as possible.

Re: Featherstone Rovers

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 3:49 pm
itsmeagain
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 189
its wrong what the RFL did. They should not have had to play the 3 games in 8 days. They have other jobs to go to and the heat is bad for them when playing to such excess

Re: Featherstone Rovers

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 3:56 pm
Bostwick
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1019
We have had to do it in the past. If I remember it correctly, we won three out of three too.

Re: Featherstone Rovers

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 4:06 pm
itsmeagain
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 189
Yes we did, I was at all the games we played when we were at Brentford 4 games in 10 days but our team didn't have other jobs to go to we were a professional club not semi professional. Our team created about it but the RFL insisted we do it, it doesnt make it right

Re: Featherstone Rovers

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 8:14 pm
Bostwick
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1019
Did to in 2015 too, beating Leigh, Batley and Doncaster over seven days.

Re: Featherstone Rovers

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 10:05 pm
northernbloke

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 20
Not sure what you mean by what the RFL did, both teams will have agreed to it.
It us what it is.
Where I think they did go wrong and ask too much is the double Easter.
Am not complaining it works in our favour

Re: Featherstone Rovers

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 10:06 pm
FevGrinder
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 526
itsmeagain wrote:
its wrong what the RFL did. They should not have had to play the 3 games in 8 days. They have other jobs to go to and the heat is bad for them when playing to such excess


Why is it wrong? For me it was the correct choice.

I expect to get beat on Sunday but will be there hoping for a Fev win - let's see what happens, feel free to say hello in the Duke before the game.

