In terms of top 4 for Wigan - 4th place in 2015 got 38 points and 2016 40 points.
Even if Wigan won every match they'd only get to 40pts.
That's from Bilko on Twitter.
Looks a massive/impossible ask. Do we forget the league and put all our eggs in the challenge cup basket?
We asked the question at the start of the season would winning the World club alone mean this season would be a success? I answered yes.
A World Club and Challenge cup double would be brilliant.
OR
With the team we've got together now, plus Clubb and Manfredi back soon. Do we go full on in every game and try to run the table?
