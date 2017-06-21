WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will Wigan make the top 4?

Will Wigan make the top 4?

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 8:24 am
NSW
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1651
In terms of top 4 for Wigan - 4th place in 2015 got 38 points and 2016 40 points.

Even if Wigan won every match they'd only get to 40pts.

That's from Bilko on Twitter.

Looks a massive/impossible ask. Do we forget the league and put all our eggs in the challenge cup basket?

We asked the question at the start of the season would winning the World club alone mean this season would be a success? I answered yes.

A World Club and Challenge cup double would be brilliant.

OR

With the team we've got together now, plus Clubb and Manfredi back soon. Do we go full on in every game and try to run the table?
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are

Re: Will Wigan make the top 4?

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 8:37 am
CobraCraig
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 295
I would say we have the scope to possibly lose 2 games,until we lose those 2 games I would go for it.
We need to get back into the habit of winning. We won so many tight games the previous couple of seasons that we probably had no right to win,we now seem to have lost that knack and we almost blew it on Saturday.
Friday is such a big game,we need to back up saturdays result and get into some sort of form.

Re: Will Wigan make the top 4?

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 8:55 am
jinkin jimmy
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3415
How depressing. We could win 11 of 12 and still not make it.

Re: Will Wigan make the top 4?

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:13 am
[Gareth]
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13916
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
No
www.camfaf.com
"Gott weiß ich will kein Engel sein"

"This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'"
Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016

Re: Will Wigan make the top 4?

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 10:23 am
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5423
We all know Wane will go all out to win every game but the CCSF is a must win both for Wane's reputation and the club's bank account.

I think we will lose at least 2 or 3 games and finish 5th, maybe 6th.

As you say a WCC and CC trophy is a very successful season.

Re: Will Wigan make the top 4?

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 11:41 am
Orrell Lad
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5880
Location: Still at the top
10 out of 12 is an absolute minimum requirement. We can do it.
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children

Re: Will Wigan make the top 4?

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:02 pm
Ashton Bears
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 795
Location: Around the three Sisters
Once we go on a run you will never know what will happen Friday night will give us a indication as to what will happen.

Re: Will Wigan make the top 4?

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:36 pm
hengirl
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 130
I dont predict as i usually get it wrong but i cant help but feel(not a prediction :)) wigan have left themselves far to much to do this season.

Re: Will Wigan make the top 4?

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 10:31 pm
Trainman
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 553
I can't see it this year, I think there is too much to do. That said winning is a habit, I don't see how we would benefit from easing off in the league games. 9th spot is only 3 points behind us, the 1st is 4 wins to guarantee the top 8 and see where it goes from there.

Users browsing this forum: CM Punk, Froggy, Trainman, Wigg'n and 118 guests

