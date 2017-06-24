WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Pack...again

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves The Pack...again

 
Post a reply

Re: The Pack...again

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 4:11 pm
Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 327
Location: Manchester
Sims isn't a particularly good player but how people can't see that his game is about dropping on contact and getting a quick ptb musnt understand the game
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Re: The Pack...again

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 4:20 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8124
Sims is a poor second rower trying his hardest to do it at prop for us.
Cooper is the same Cooper who left Wire, disappointing today vs Cats. Lazy.
once a wire always a wire

Re: The Pack...again

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 4:46 pm
Who are ya!! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 13, 2008 8:30 pm
Posts: 1556
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Sims isn't a particularly good player but how people can't see that his game is about dropping on contact and getting a quick ptb musnt understand the game


And he doesn't even do that well

Re: The Pack...again

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:36 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5321
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Sims was our second best player after Atkins some of his last ditch defence was outstanding.

We didn't miss Hill when he went off and never returned.
And that was down to sims.

Are we seriously bagging a player because he is the face of our club.
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: The Pack...again

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:53 pm
CW8 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 761
Nothing wrong with Sims, our pack is decent but we have no support runners and are easy to read. They are basically always 1 on 3 and are never going to come out of that on top. Again, for me this is a coaching issue we have the players but our inept tactics are making them all look amateur.

Re: The Pack...again

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:30 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5321
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
rubber duckie wrote:
The pack....however much we've been poor in the outside backs this year...those average at best looking players could have done the job had our pack been one of dominance.
It really has been weak...and sadly of a number of seasons.

Philbin and Clark being the 2 standouts pack members...
Westwood effective biff help turn fortunes around but not ever present.

Hill, spending to much time give away fairy daft penalties and yeam costly...if you want to get naughty, feckin hit em like Westwood.

Sims...talks a good game but never a starting prop, arguably playing his best rugby on those couple of occasions he came off the bench.

Westerman bang average...I really thought he could have been a masterstroke signing. Clearly talented and has a touch of the Andy Currier's about him. I hope that clears up soon.

Hughes started well...and left it there. Disappointing since.

Cooper...he definitely is the same Cooper that left Blighty...and his form is no different. Not sure this was the same fella who played in Aus...to his credit, he has pointed a finger woth a sneaky jibe blaming training as the problem....we all know who that is Richard.

King....there looks to be more to come from him, can be great and then calamity...but overall a costly player with handling issue.

Crosby...I wish him strength and look forward to 2018.


I stopped reading that at Clark being a standout member.

Clarke has been a massive disappointment. He was so bad today it was unreal .

he is clearly injured. he came on with 7 minutes to go before half time and did nothing.

he made one dummy half run in the second half. he is the sole reason Dwyer thinks he is a world beater.This is because Dwyer comes on and makes twice the impact Clark does and neither of them can organise a defensive line or kick a ball.

we are pathetic in the hooking role..... again today we play the ball and no one is there and the opposition say thanks very much.....
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: The Pack...again

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:23 pm
Bigted Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2017 8:49 am
Posts: 39
Clark been very poor this year. More missed tackles than tackles. He is a good runner with the ball and that's it. Can't read play. Usually passes ball wrong way from dummy half.

Re: The Pack...again

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:22 pm
hengirl Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 132
Is Crosby injured or is it to do with,well we all know what happened to the lad and his family?

Re: The Pack...again

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:34 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3146
Location: warrington
hengirl wrote:
Is Crosby injured or is it to do with,well we all know what happened to the lad and his family?


Based purely on my own situation it could be he and his wife are still badly affected by the loss. I know i am from losing my 2 and half year ago still.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: hengirl, karetaker, LostInNewcastle, Mr Snoodle and 159 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,591,4321,12176,0594,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM