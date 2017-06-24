the flying biscuit

rubber duckie wrote: The pack....however much we've been poor in the outside backs this year...those average at best looking players could have done the job had our pack been one of dominance.

It really has been weak...and sadly of a number of seasons.



Philbin and Clark being the 2 standouts pack members...

Westwood effective biff help turn fortunes around but not ever present.



Hill, spending to much time give away fairy daft penalties and yeam costly...if you want to get naughty, feckin hit em like Westwood.



Sims...talks a good game but never a starting prop, arguably playing his best rugby on those couple of occasions he came off the bench.



Westerman bang average...I really thought he could have been a masterstroke signing. Clearly talented and has a touch of the Andy Currier's about him. I hope that clears up soon.



Hughes started well...and left it there. Disappointing since.



Cooper...he definitely is the same Cooper that left Blighty...and his form is no different. Not sure this was the same fella who played in Aus...to his credit, he has pointed a finger woth a sneaky jibe blaming training as the problem....we all know who that is Richard.



King....there looks to be more to come from him, can be great and then calamity...but overall a costly player with handling issue.



Crosby...I wish him strength and look forward to 2018.



I stopped reading that at Clark being a standout member.



Clarke has been a massive disappointment. He was so bad today it was unreal .



he is clearly injured. he came on with 7 minutes to go before half time and did nothing.



he made one dummy half run in the second half. he is the sole reason Dwyer thinks he is a world beater.This is because Dwyer comes on and makes twice the impact Clark does and neither of them can organise a defensive line or kick a ball.



he is clearly injured. he came on with 7 minutes to go before half time and did nothing.

he made one dummy half run in the second half. he is the sole reason Dwyer thinks he is a world beater.This is because Dwyer comes on and makes twice the impact Clark does and neither of them can organise a defensive line or kick a ball.

we are pathetic in the hooking role..... again today we play the ball and no one is there and the opposition say thanks very much.....

Clark been very poor this year. More missed tackles than tackles. He is a good runner with the ball and that's it. Can't read play. Usually passes ball wrong way from dummy half.



Is Crosby injured or is it to do with,well we all know what happened to the lad and his family?

Based purely on my own situation it could be he and his wife are still badly affected by the loss. I know i am from losing my 2 and half year ago still.



Based purely on my own situation it could be he and his wife are still badly affected by the loss. I know i am from losing my 2 and half year ago still.

