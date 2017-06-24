WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Pack...again

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves The Pack...again

 
Post a reply

Re: The Pack...again

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 4:11 pm
Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 327
Location: Manchester
Sims isn't a particularly good player but how people can't see that his game is about dropping on contact and getting a quick ptb musnt understand the game
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Re: The Pack...again

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 4:20 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8124
Sims is a poor second rower trying his hardest to do it at prop for us.
Cooper is the same Cooper who left Wire, disappointing today vs Cats. Lazy.
once a wire always a wire

Re: The Pack...again

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 4:46 pm
Who are ya!! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 13, 2008 8:30 pm
Posts: 1556
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Sims isn't a particularly good player but how people can't see that his game is about dropping on contact and getting a quick ptb musnt understand the game


And he doesn't even do that well

Re: The Pack...again

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:36 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5319
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Sims was our second best player after Atkins some of his last ditch defence was outstanding.

We didn't miss Hill when he went off and never returned.
And that was down to sims.

Are we seriously bagging a player because he is the face of our club.
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: The Pack...again

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:53 pm
CW8 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 761
Nothing wrong with Sims, our pack is decent but we have no support runners and are easy to read. They are basically always 1 on 3 and are never going to come out of that on top. Again, for me this is a coaching issue we have the players but our inept tactics are making them all look amateur.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Asgardian13, Barbed Wire, Bigted, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, easyWire, gary numan, grifter, Hashman, Hessle Roader, karetaker, leslie boyd, matthew, NtW, paulwalker71, POSTL, ratticusfinch, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RoyalWire, Run leroy , run !, ScottyWire, TF and the wire, the flying biscuit, The Riddler, Watford Wire, Winslade's Offload, Wire Weaver, wolfie wales, worthing wire, Wrath and 371 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,591,2791,87476,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
14
- 12PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
20
- 30BRISBANE
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
25
- 24MELBOURNE
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
24
- 16CATALANS
  
 FT 
Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
10
- 20BARROW  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM