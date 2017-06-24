Nothing wrong with Sims, our pack is decent but we have no support runners and are easy to read. They are basically always 1 on 3 and are never going to come out of that on top. Again, for me this is a coaching issue we have the players but our inept tactics are making them all look amateur.
