rubber duckie wrote: Cullen had a sense of balance we signed a loose forward to play loose forward, centres to play centre and wingers to play wing. We had the props just doing that...we were light in depth for props...a result of spending below cap.



I wonder if we had that cap spend on the front row under Cullen if he'd be here now, he would allow a steady sliding decline like we've seen since the transition from his team.

Cullen was just as bad for playing people out of position, he shoved grose at fb after signing gleeson and kohe-love, he practically ruined ian sibbit's career here playing him at centre and martin gleeson latterly got shifted between centre stand off and loose forward. He was also mustard for playing people out of position whilst injured to cover rather than putting a kid in. He also signed bridge as a half back and had him playing on the wing.Smith signed a loose forward, westerman, although he had previously gone with current trend of an extra prop at 13.He signed a Centre, atkins, played him at centre, he's not signed another one till now, as we've attempted to recruit from within.He's signed wingers, jonas and lineham, and played them on the wing. Granted i'll let you have matty russell but he's a bloody anomoly.