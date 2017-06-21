|
BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN wrote:
Mostly agree with this .
Apart from the Sims Bashing , Never quite got everyones problem with him we look a far worse team when he's not on the pitch .
And Cooper had his best games against St Helens and Wigan . When selected as prop whoever thinks its a good idea to put him at loose forward when we have a very talented loose forward in the squad needs to give there head a wobble.
ok you got me stumped whos this talented loose forward we have
Fri Jun 23, 2017 11:11 am
|
BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN wrote:
To be fair making gains isn't his Forte , and his offloads are sometimes enough to make your head pop off.
But hes a man mountain in defence , finds his feet quickly after being tackled (which is vital to the way we play) and has a presence that a lot of the players around him value highly .
Fair enough. He is obviously not done enough to warrant extending into 2018 though.
Fri Jun 23, 2017 11:22 am
|
Cullen had a sense of balance we signed a loose forward to play loose forward, centres to play centre and wingers to play wing. We had the props just doing that...we were light in depth for props...a result of spending below cap.
I wonder if we had that cap spend on the front row under Cullen if he'd be here now, he would allow a steady sliding decline like we've seen since the transition from his team.
Fri Jun 23, 2017 11:53 am
rubber duckie wrote:
Cullen had a sense of balance we signed a loose forward to play loose forward, centres to play centre and wingers to play wing. We had the props just doing that...we were light in depth for props...a result of spending below cap.
I wonder if we had that cap spend on the front row under Cullen if he'd be here now, he would allow a steady sliding decline like we've seen since the transition from his team.
Cullen was just as bad for playing people out of position, he shoved grose at fb after signing gleeson and kohe-love, he practically ruined ian sibbit's career here playing him at centre and martin gleeson latterly got shifted between centre stand off and loose forward. He was also mustard for playing people out of position whilst injured to cover rather than putting a kid in. He also signed bridge as a half back and had him playing on the wing.
Smith signed a loose forward, westerman, although he had previously gone with current trend of an extra prop at 13.
He signed a Centre, atkins, played him at centre, he's not signed another one till now, as we've attempted to recruit from within.
He's signed wingers, jonas and lineham, and played them on the wing. Granted i'll let you have matty russell but he's a bloody anomoly.
Fri Jun 23, 2017 11:54 am
rubber duckie wrote:
Cullen had a sense of balance we signed a loose forward to play loose forward, centres to play centre and wingers to play wing. We had the props just doing that...we were light in depth for props...a result of spending below cap.
I wonder if we had that cap spend on the front row under Cullen if he'd be here now, he would allow a steady sliding decline like we've seen since the transition from his team.
and, to finish off, he signed arguably the best prop forward in the world from australia, and played him in the second row
(for those that have forgot, its ten years since morley's first season with us and also that first CCC kit)
Fri Jun 23, 2017 11:55 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Cullen was just as bad for playing people out of position, he shoved grose at fb after signing gleeson and kohe-love, he practically ruined ian sibbit's career here playing him at centre and martin gleeson latterly got shifted between centre stand off and loose forward. He was also mustard for playing people out of position whilst injured to cover rather than putting a kid in. He also signed bridge as a half back and had him playing on the wing.
Smith signed a loose forward, westerman, although he had previously gone with current trend of an extra prop at 13.
He signed a Centre, atkins, played him at centre, he's not signed another one till now, as we've attempted to recruit from within.
He's signed wingers, jonas and lineham, and played them on the wing. Granted i'll let you have matty russell but he's a bloody anomoly.
Michael Sullivan? The one half Cullen played him actually at hooker. He ripped Leeds to shreds in the playoff win at Headingly!!
Fri Jun 23, 2017 11:59 am
Longbarn Wire wrote:
Michael Sullivan? The one half Cullen played him actually at hooker. He ripped Leeds to shreds in the playoff win at Headingly!!
hmm, thats more just a poor signing, which i wasn't going to include.
He almost cost us that bloody game as well, not paying attention.
Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:15 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
hmm, thats more just a poor signing, which i wasn't going to include.
He almost cost us that bloody game as well, not paying attention.
Not forgetting Michael Monaghan, great Hooker, was signed to play as a half back.
Poor until he played.. hooker!
Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:21 pm
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Not forgetting Michael Monaghan, great Hooker, was signed to play as a half back.
Poor until he played.. hooker!
Halfback by apprenticeship, was the form half in the nrl when we signed him. Never looked like one over here though.
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
