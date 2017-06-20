WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Pack...again

The Pack...again

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 11:26 pm
The pack....however much we've been poor in the outside backs this year...those average at best looking players could have done the job had our pack been one of dominance.
It really has been weak...and sadly of a number of seasons.

Philbin and Clark being the 2 standouts pack members...
Westwood effective biff help turn fortunes around but not ever present.

Hill, spending to much time give away fairy daft penalties and yeam costly...if you want to get naughty, feckin hit em like Westwood.

Sims...talks a good game but never a starting prop, arguably playing his best rugby on those couple of occasions he came off the bench.

Westerman bang average...I really thought he could have been a masterstroke signing. Clearly talented and has a touch of the Andy Currier's about him. I hope that clears up soon.

Hughes started well...and left it there. Disappointing since.

Cooper...he definitely is the same Cooper that left Blighty...and his form is no different. Not sure this was the same fella who played in Aus...to his credit, he has pointed a finger woth a sneaky jibe blaming training as the problem....we all know who that is Richard.

King....there looks to be more to come from him, can be great and then calamity...but overall a costly player with handling issue.

Crosby...I wish him strength and look forward to 2018.
Re: The Pack...again

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 11:31 pm
Now i thought Sam Wilde had a solid game against Wigan & seemed to have a safe pair of hands ,no penalties & just gets on with his rugby.

ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM