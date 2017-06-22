Dezzies_right_hook wrote: taking that team against todays with their comparative training structures yes todays teams would probably win convincingly put them players in the modern day training regimes then they would demolish todays teams



its comparative I guess

Im not sureBoyd, Tamati, Jackson did 80 minutes in the premiership finalthe TWO subs were a full back - Johno, and a second row - Billy Mcgintythe speed of the premiership final was frenetic.Watch Boyd do his 80 minutes, he scored the opener, he even backed up johno for christ sakes when he scored his length of the field try (admittedly Boyd would have been on the half way line to start with) but the game was well won by then. And then he finished it off and scored the last try.Tamati had played prop for New Zealand the previous year ( and Gave Greg Dowling a bloody good hiding) but had a superb game at hooker.....and Jacko well he was a concrete mixer that just never stopped.....Ashton Sims...??? never heard of her...!!!