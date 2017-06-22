WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Old School Props

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 12:16 pm
Wires71
sir adrian morley wrote:
Totally agree i wish we had the 86 premiership winning pack in fact the whole 86 team


Careful we will be told on here that they could not live with the likes of modern players like Sims, King, Wilde, Hughes et al. Usually by some know it all who only saw the '86 team on Youtube.

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 12:47 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Wires71 wrote:
Careful we will be told on here that they could not live with the likes of modern players like Sims, King, Wilde, Hughes et al. Usually by some know it all who only saw the '86 team on Youtube.


taking that team against todays with their comparative training structures yes todays teams would probably win convincingly put them players in the modern day training regimes then they would demolish todays teams

its comparative I guess

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:19 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
taking that team against todays with their comparative training structures yes todays teams would probably win convincingly put them players in the modern day training regimes then they would demolish todays teams

its comparative I guess



Im not sure

Boyd, Tamati, Jackson did 80 minutes in the premiership final
the TWO subs were a full back - Johno, and a second row - Billy Mcginty

the speed of the premiership final was frenetic.
Watch Boyd do his 80 minutes, he scored the opener, he even backed up johno for christ sakes when he scored his length of the field try (admittedly Boyd would have been on the half way line to start with) but the game was well won by then. And then he finished it off and scored the last try.

Tamati had played prop for New Zealand the previous year ( and Gave Greg Dowling a bloody good hiding) but had a superb game at hooker.....

and Jacko well he was a concrete mixer that just never stopped.....

Ashton Sims...??? never heard of her...!!!
Image
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:54 pm
silver2
Cheeky half-back
I can only assume it was the contested scrums but back in the day props were gnarled, rugged and hard. 25 year old props looked like old men and we're generally as wide as they were tall. Whilst the other rugby game still produces these beasts the Super League equivalent tends to be a tall athlete. Very efficient but not half as entertaining

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:03 pm
Bobby_Peru
Free-scoring winger
Great photo Flying B! Great player and a great bloke too.
Image

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:47 pm
Superblue

Starting props :

Alisdair Brindle

Tony Cooke


Replacements:

Brian Case

John Whittaker

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:09 pm
sir adrian morley
Silver RLFANS Member
the flying biscuit wrote:
Im not sure

Boyd, Tamati, Jackson did 80 minutes in the premiership final
the TWO subs were a full back - Johno, and a second row - Billy Mcginty

the speed of the premiership final was frenetic.
Watch Boyd do his 80 minutes, he scored the opener, he even backed up johno for christ sakes when he scored his length of the field try (admittedly Boyd would have been on the half way line to start with) but the game was well won by then. And then he finished it off and scored the last try.

Tamati had played prop for New Zealand the previous year ( and Gave Greg Dowling a bloody good hiding) but had a superb game at hooker.....

and Jacko well he was a concrete mixer that just never stopped.....

Ashton Sims...??? never heard of her...!!!
Image

best day of my 21 years on this planet sports wise that is..had a very bad head the day after to prove it....nowadays you`d be classed as champions and playing our friends from down under....
