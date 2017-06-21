[quote="Winslade's Offload"]That's going back a bit, not many will remember Rambo. But yes, he would certainly make a difference to our pack - when he wasn't suspended of course. Don't think he played many games for Wire even though he was a Warrington lad.[/quote



The first time I saw him was when he played at stand-off for Warrington schoolboys. He was outstanding, he had all the skills plus the physique. Having said that he was initially a bit small for his chosen professional position in the forwards.



I think he also played for Lancashire schoolboys against the Australians schoolboys who included a certain Mr Boyd.