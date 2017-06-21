WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Old School Props

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Old School Props

 
Post a reply

Re: Old School Props

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:39 pm
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 246
Location: Dubai
Bobby_Peru wrote:
You might as well throw in Dodds too


Wot no Teitzel?

Re: Old School Props

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:38 pm
grifter Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Oct 25, 2010 8:00 pm
Posts: 75
allan rathbone thats all you need

Re: Old School Props

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 3:30 pm
wolfie wales Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 04, 2010 11:07 pm
Posts: 182
joe price roy lester

Re: Old School Props

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 3:31 pm
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3513
Location: Lost in France.
grifter wrote:
allan rathbone thats all you need



That's going back a bit, not many will remember Rambo. But yes, he would certainly make a difference to our pack - when he wasn't suspended of course. Don't think he played many games for Wire even though he was a Warrington lad.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Barbed Wire, Bing [Bot], BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN, Jimathay, lister, matt6169, Philth, rebelrobin, Sandwich Wire, Shazbaz, Smiffy27, WalterWizard, Wardy67, Winslade's Offload, wolfie wales, WWRLFC78 and 242 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,589,4261,81076,0484,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM