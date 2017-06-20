Bit of a random one but thought i'd try to start a topic to make a change from the current trend of we're poop.....which we are at the moment.If you could bring back 4 warrington props from past seasons in their prime, 2 starting and 2 bench props, to take us forward and add punch, who would they be. Excluding Morley and Carvell as they are the obvious choices.Starting props for me would bePaul RauhihiChris LeikvollBench would beDanny LimaDanny Nutley2 big buggers to start and 2 pocket rockets off the bench.Just a bit of fun this so hopefully people won't take it too seriously