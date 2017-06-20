WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Old School Props

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 11:11 pm
Bit of a random one but thought i'd try to start a topic to make a change from the current trend of we're poop.....which we are at the moment.
If you could bring back 4 warrington props from past seasons in their prime, 2 starting and 2 bench props, to take us forward and add punch, who would they be. Excluding Morley and Carvell as they are the obvious choices.

Starting props for me would be

Paul Rauhihi
Chris Leikvoll

Bench would be

Danny Lima
Danny Nutley

2 big buggers to start and 2 pocket rockets off the bench.
Just a bit of fun this so hopefully people won't take it too seriously :D

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:02 am
Les Boyd
Mike Nichlos

Paul wood
Chris hill.

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 5:18 am
Nick Fozzard
Danny Nutley

Paul Wood
Mark Hilton
