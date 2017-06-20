WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BRING IN NEW PLAYERS?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity BRING IN NEW PLAYERS?

 
Post a reply

BRING IN NEW PLAYERS?

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:34 pm
BOJ042 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am
Posts: 10
it seems a lot of teams around 4th - 8th are bringing in players mid season to strength their chance for the top 4 namely Warrington and ST Helens - do you guys think we will? or just happy to go with the squad we have...

Personally I think we should go all out this year AND NOW who knows when we will be in this the spot again with a chance to win the whole thing - the injuries we have we should be out there looking at the NRL who are now looking to off load players before the JUNE 30 deadline.

Re: BRING IN NEW PLAYERS?

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:57 pm
Trojan Horse Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2826
The salary cap will likely have a say in that.

I think what we have is it. And I think it's good enough injuries pending.

The important thing will be to get over this injury crisis and get our players fighting fit and in good shape for the business end.
Top six 2005 - Trinity.

Re: BRING IN NEW PLAYERS?

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:58 pm
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10672
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
A lot of the current players have already signed up so I'm guessing there isn't much cash to bring in new players. Trinity are down on numbers now however have been fairly injury free in respect to players out at the same time so I guess the club will just have to take the pain over the next few weeks until the absentees start coming back.
1/10

Re: BRING IN NEW PLAYERS?

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 7:33 am
financialtimes User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1189
BOJ042 wrote:
it seems a lot of teams around 4th - 8th are bringing in players mid season to strength their chance for the top 4 namely Warrington and ST Helens


FYI saints are 6th and Warrington are 10th 4th and 5th are wakey and Hull and 7th 8th and 9th are Hudds Wigan and Catalan, have any of these brought in new players or is your point that just saints have got a player in on a 12 match ban and Warrington have got 2 Aussies coming over? :SUBMISSION:
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Image

Re: BRING IN NEW PLAYERS?

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 7:54 am
altofts wildcat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2010 9:03 am
Posts: 3466
We have brought in players already during the season, Hadley and Adam Walker, don't really get the OP's Point.

Re: BRING IN NEW PLAYERS?

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 7:57 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1457
No I wouldnt neccessarily bring in any more.

We have injuries yes, but by my reckoning, only one is out for the season.

I would think Miller may well play a couple of games in the 8s

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, alegend, altofts wildcat, basher11, Belle, bellycouldtackle, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, financialtimes, Jizzer, jus@casvegas, Kevs Head, musson, poplar cats alive, RedWhiteBlueGent, RWB, Towns88, TrinFanX, Trojan Horse, wakeytrin, Willzay and 235 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,589,1881,58876,0444,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM