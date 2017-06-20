it seems a lot of teams around 4th - 8th are bringing in players mid season to strength their chance for the top 4 namely Warrington and ST Helens - do you guys think we will? or just happy to go with the squad we have...



Personally I think we should go all out this year AND NOW who knows when we will be in this the spot again with a chance to win the whole thing - the injuries we have we should be out there looking at the NRL who are now looking to off load players before the JUNE 30 deadline.