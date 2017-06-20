WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Yellow card

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Yellow card

 
Post a reply

Yellow card

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:27 pm
Isaiah User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Nov 28, 2004 7:06 pm
Posts: 2804
Can we not even yellow card some of these pathetic childish posters, who constantly ruin and derail threads with their stupid bickerings

Re: Yellow card

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:29 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6017
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
would there be anyone left? :D
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Yellow card

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:29 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25884
Whilst we're at it can we ban anyone who disagrees with me

Re: Yellow card

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:31 pm
PCollinson1990 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 496
Jake the Peg wrote:
Whilst we're at it can we ban anyone who disagrees with me

Haven't you done that once or twice yourself? :lol:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant1, BESTY, bonaire, caslad75, duke street 10, Fields of Fire, Hullandproud, jeffers, knockersbumpMKII, old frightful, shauney, simon_tem, swissfan, The FC Aces, Tinkerman23, Touchliner, Towns88, weighman and 234 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,9241,96776,0444,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM