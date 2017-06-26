WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Further changes to Super League

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Further changes to Super League

 
Post a reply

Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 11:27 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1912
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
please name the sports above RL and then make a reasoned argument on each to justify your selections.
I'll give you a helping hand, outright injury numbers doesn't automatcially make a sport 'more' physical.
Crack on sonshine.


"King Dildo", really? Interesting, as you normally moan about being on the end of "abuse" and insults on the FC board for what you describe as voicing your opinion. Does that make you a hypocrite?

viewtopic.php?f=34&p=18543317

http://retro.rlfans.com/viewtopic.php?f ... 3&start=50
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 4:00 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3785
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
DGM wrote:
"King Dildo", really? Interesting, as you normally moan about being on the end of "abuse" and insults on the FC board for what you describe as voicing your opinion. Does that make you a hypocrite?

http://forums.rlfans.com/viewtopic.php?f=34&p=18543317

http://retro.rlfans.com/viewtopic.php?f ... 3&start=50

Yup it does, it's never stopped you posting like a dildo in every response to my posts though has it.
Jog on two faced idiot

Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 5:44 pm
Salford red all over User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2914
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
OFFTHECUFF wrote:
Warrington,Wigan,Saints,Widnes and Leigh in the elite league. Then sod the biased Yorkshire teams.lol


Think you forgot someone :THINK: .............
Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.

Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)


The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget
The Naive Forgive And Forget
The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget


"I am not young enough to know everything"
Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)



One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.

virginia woolf (1882-1941)

Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:06 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5107
Location: Over there
Fourteen teams. Top 8 go into a play-off scenario, with more reward for finishing higher. Bottom 6 go into middle 8's with top two of Championship. Bottom two out.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:28 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5975
Salford red all over wrote:
Think you forgot someone :THINK: .............


I'd assumed he was excluding the good ones for some reason... :wink:
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:46 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 833
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Yup it does, it's never stopped you posting like a dildo in every response to my posts though has it.
Jog on two faced idiot


Why are you so Angry all the time?

Regards

King James

Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:07 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1912
Lebron James wrote:
Why are you so Angry all the time?

Regards

King James


The bloke has serious issues.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:02 pm
Madderzahatter Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 11:35 am
Posts: 1033
Location: In spitting distance of Twickenham - lucky me!
I'd be going the other way - reduce the league by a team or two, replace the joke that is Magic Weekend with a nines tournament backed by a big sponsor. There just isn't enough quality in the game to support 14 clubs and the players are playing too many matches as it is. No wonder the Aussies are always able to go up a gear when they play us - they're even complaining they're playing too many games!
'There's only one code of rugby.'

Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:18 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10339
Nines? What's the obsession?

No way would a big sponsor back it. Someone like bachelors maybe but until we get the game into the commonwealth/Olympics forget it.

Plus we have already had a tried/tested/failed Nines for a couple of years 2008/9 and that didn't last long
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google Adsense [Bot], HXSparky, invmatt, Kiyan, moxi1, Smith's Brolly, Towns88 and 95 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,592,8791,28176,0604,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM