Chopping and changing the system does rugby league no favours and whilst I think we should be innovative another change will make us look like we do not know what we are doing!



As mentioned take WBA in the Premier League. Come Feb/March this year they had hit the 40 point mark and literally had nothing else to play for, and the Premier League is the dogs whatsits according to many.



The super 8's as a Hull fan was boring in 2015 when we qualified but had zero chance of making the top 4. We decided to blood youngsters and the likes of Logan, Fash, Turget and Matongo all made their debuts. Two years later they are super league ready which probably played a part in this?



I personally still think that the points should be wiped and the top 4 start on 4,3,2,1 points dependant on league placings giving every team a real incentive.