moxi1 wrote: The problem we have is most fans in RL want every game to mean something but in reality this is impossible in any league system. Do you hear footie fans complaining, most teams in the PL have nothing to play for with months of the season remaining. If your team hasn't had a decent start and find they're to far behind come crunch time, then tough, better luck next year. What your team can do though (when there's nothing to play for) is to cause other teams damage and affect the final result.

Agreed.The worst thing the RFL ever did was moving to a 8 team play off in a 14 team league that had only 4/5 capable of competing at the top end.ever since then, when average teams gained access to the business end of the season it opened this can of worms where it was felt everyone had to be involved.