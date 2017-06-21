|
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1586
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The ideal is for Hopeful Hull KR and Laughable London to get promoted to Super League in 2018 at expense of Legendary Leigh and Calamitous Catalans !!!.
Then in 2018 end P & R & throw away the key !
Finally in 2019 it will be necessary to promote Terrible Toulouse and Titanic Toronto *did anyone see that iceberg* ? into Super League and make it 14 clubs.
Leeds
Huddersfield
Hull FC
Hull KR
Wakefield
Castleford
Wigan
St Helens
Warrington
Salford
Londonderry
Chorley Lynx
Tamworth Tigers
Coventry Cavaliers
Then in 2019 put woeful Wakefield and silly Salford on notice that unless they get a modern stadium (Wakefield) and average home crowds over 5,000 (Salford and Wakefield) they will be relegated in favour of Montreal and perhaps Avignon or Sheffield. At least one of those clubs will have to go to make way for Montreal by 2022.
FTFY
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 4:43 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4368
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
There are a lot of nutty Leigh fans on this forum. Lowly Leigh represents the parochial past in Super League and the future in the Championship, along with witless Widnes.
Laudable London, terrific Toulouse, and turbocharged Toronto represent the future of Super League.
That is why we must restore licencing and get the progressive teams into Super League.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 5:22 pm
|
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 10:15 pm
Posts: 12840
Location: Somewhere
|
Ste, do me a favour and refrain from quoting the pseudo frog because I've got the clown on ignore.
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:18 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 151
Location: The rough side of Lowton
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
There are a lot of nutty Leigh fans on this forum. Lowly Leigh represents the parochial past in Super League and the future in the Championship, along with witless Widnes.
Laudable London, terrific Toulouse, and turbocharged Toronto represent the future of Super League.
That is why we must restore licencing and get the progressive teams into Super League.
Your written English is very good considering you are French, I am very impressed
Unfortunately the content leaves a lot to be desired - but do carry on
A nutty Leigh fan - from Leigh ooops thats Lowly Leigh
|
'aequo pede propera'
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:50 am
|
Joined: Sat Jun 16, 2007 11:42 am
Posts: 2637
Location: warrington
|
Ok so I've come up with an idea which may seem a bit wacky at first, but I think it could potentially work.
For this theory I have used the current 12 super league teams, and also hull kr, London, Toronto and Toulouse.
So rather than a league of 16, we have 2 groups of 8. Each season the two groups are picked by a random draw, however for at least the first year I would have 3 pots of teams.
Pot A
Warrington
Wigan
Widnes
Salford
Saints
Leigh
Pot B
Leeds
Huddersfield
Castleford
Wakefield
Hull fc
Hull kr
Pot C
Catalan
Toulouse
Toronto
London
Each group of 8 would consist of 3 from pot A and 3 from pot B, with 2 from pot C. This will ensure that each team has equal trips across the Pennines and make sure the visits to the 'expansion' teams are equal.
Now the starting groups are sorted, each team plays home and away, 14 fixtures each. Once these fixtures are complete, the top 4 from both groups come together, likewise with the bottom 4 from each group.
Now in their respective groups, 1st/5th start with 4 points, 2nd/6th with 3 points, and so on. Now obviously there will be 2 teams on the same points so their starting position will be based on their points difference. The reason that the starting positions is important is the fixtures for this section will remain in the grid used to calculate the super 8's fixtures currently. This is a further 7 games.
Once these 7 fixtures are complete, in the top group, the top 4 have the playoff semi finals then grand final.
In the bottom 8, teams try to secure safety. The bottom team at the end will be replaced by the winner of the championship (providing that the championship winners can match certain criteria, mainly that they can secure the step up financially).
This will reduce the number of fixtures and we can remove the double fixtures at easter, freeing up space for internationals or a separate competition etc.
Now I know it may sound similar to the current format with me talking of 8's and splitting, however if you actually think about this it's quite a different format that I think could work. There will always be people that say there will be dead rubbers but it's impossible to get a system where every game means something.
(As a side note I would make it compulsory for every team to run a reserve team, who's fixtures would be the same as the first team until the split, and have these games played as curtain raisers to the first team game.)
I'd be interested to hear other people's thoughts on this.
|
scully = god wrote:
We have the worst fans in the league. FACT.
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 5:56 am
|
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7605
|
Tigerade wrote:
When you think about it - having Toronto in SL would be the perfect foil for the RFL to go to 13 teams. When it's your turn to have a "bye" weekend this is filtered into the fixture list to accommodate to additional travel time, jet-lag, climatisation and so on.
For effect, you will have between 10 and 14 days space for the Toronto away fixture considering the "bye" weekend.
But the RFL are much more likely to have Cas playing away in Toronto on Saturday followed by Leeds on Thursday night
|
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:29 am
|
rlfan
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Jun 27, 2012 2:34 pm
Posts: 139
|
i hate pies is onto something here. It's not new but it should have been developed a decade ago.
Split into two conferences of 8 (Super league Europe and Super League International) with teams applying for a place in one of them. After playing everyone over 14 games, the top 4 of each conference plays the corresponding top 4 home & away. This is mirrored by the bottom 4.
Points won against the teams in your four are carried forward and so by the end of the 22 game season you will have played everyone home and away in the top or bottom section and determined the LLS or relegation places.
All 8 in play off for championship and bottom 2 in relegation games v championship teams.
Simple, and with the added benefit that there is no place for the "Magic" weekend.
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:36 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8186
|
rlfan wrote:
i hate pies is onto something here. It's not new but it should have been developed a decade ago.
Split into two conferences of 8 (Super league Europe and Super League International) with teams applying for a place in one of them. After playing everyone over 14 games, the top 4 of each conference plays the corresponding top 4 home & away. This is mirrored by the bottom 4.
Points won against the teams in your four are carried forward and so by the end of the 22 game season you will have played everyone home and away in the top or bottom section and determined the LLS or relegation places.
All 8 in play off for championship and bottom 2 in relegation games v championship teams.
Simple, and with the added benefit that there is no place for the "Magic" weekend.
Call me old school but, why not just play everyone home and away and if you finish top, you are champions
We can then have a top 6/8 play off to have premiership winners and if we want the bottom half clubs involved, we could have a "plate" competition for the bottom 6/8 clubs, with their "final" played as a curtain raiser at Old Trafford, maybe include the top 2 clubs from the Championship in the plate ?
|
|