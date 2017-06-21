WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Further changes to Super League

Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 10:13 pm
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1586
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The ideal is for Hopeful Hull KR and Laughable London to get promoted to Super League in 2018 at expense of Legendary Leigh and Calamitous Catalans !!!.

Then in 2018 end P & R & throw away the key !

Finally in 2019 it will be necessary to promote Terrible Toulouse and Titanic Toronto *did anyone see that iceberg* ? into Super League and make it 14 clubs.

Leeds
Huddersfield
Hull FC
Hull KR
Wakefield
Castleford
Wigan
St Helens
Warrington
Salford

Londonderry
Chorley Lynx
Tamworth Tigers
Coventry Cavaliers


Then in 2019 put woeful Wakefield and silly Salford on notice that unless they get a modern stadium (Wakefield) and average home crowds over 5,000 (Salford and Wakefield) they will be relegated in favour of Montreal and perhaps Avignon or Sheffield. At least one of those clubs will have to go to make way for Montreal by 2022.


FTFY :thumb:

Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 4:43 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4365
Location: Carcassonne, France
There are a lot of nutty Leigh fans on this forum. Lowly Leigh represents the parochial past in Super League and the future in the Championship, along with witless Widnes.

Laudable London, terrific Toulouse, and turbocharged Toronto represent the future of Super League.


That is why we must restore licencing and get the progressive teams into Super League.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 5:22 pm
Bartholemew Smythe
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 10:15 pm
Posts: 12840
Location: Somewhere
Ste, do me a favour and refrain from quoting the pseudo frog because I've got the clown on ignore. 8)
How is education supposed to make me feel smarter? Besides, every time I learn something new, it pushes some old stuff out of my brain. Remember when I took that home winemaking course, and I forgot how to drive?

Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:18 pm
Zulu01
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 150
Location: The rough side of Lowton
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
There are a lot of nutty Leigh fans on this forum. Lowly Leigh represents the parochial past in Super League and the future in the Championship, along with witless Widnes.

Laudable London, terrific Toulouse, and turbocharged Toronto represent the future of Super League.


That is why we must restore licencing and get the progressive teams into Super League.


Your written English is very good considering you are French, I am very impressed

Unfortunately the content leaves a lot to be desired - but do carry on

A nutty Leigh fan - from Leigh ooops thats Lowly Leigh
'aequo pede propera'

Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:50 am
i hate pies
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 16, 2007 11:42 am
Posts: 2637
Location: warrington
Ok so I've come up with an idea which may seem a bit wacky at first, but I think it could potentially work.

For this theory I have used the current 12 super league teams, and also hull kr, London, Toronto and Toulouse.

So rather than a league of 16, we have 2 groups of 8. Each season the two groups are picked by a random draw, however for at least the first year I would have 3 pots of teams.

Pot A
Warrington
Wigan
Widnes
Salford
Saints
Leigh

Pot B
Leeds
Huddersfield
Castleford
Wakefield
Hull fc
Hull kr

Pot C
Catalan
Toulouse
Toronto
London

Each group of 8 would consist of 3 from pot A and 3 from pot B, with 2 from pot C. This will ensure that each team has equal trips across the Pennines and make sure the visits to the 'expansion' teams are equal.

Now the starting groups are sorted, each team plays home and away, 14 fixtures each. Once these fixtures are complete, the top 4 from both groups come together, likewise with the bottom 4 from each group.

Now in their respective groups, 1st/5th start with 4 points, 2nd/6th with 3 points, and so on. Now obviously there will be 2 teams on the same points so their starting position will be based on their points difference. The reason that the starting positions is important is the fixtures for this section will remain in the grid used to calculate the super 8's fixtures currently. This is a further 7 games.

Once these 7 fixtures are complete, in the top group, the top 4 have the playoff semi finals then grand final.

In the bottom 8, teams try to secure safety. The bottom team at the end will be replaced by the winner of the championship (providing that the championship winners can match certain criteria, mainly that they can secure the step up financially).

This will reduce the number of fixtures and we can remove the double fixtures at easter, freeing up space for internationals or a separate competition etc.

Now I know it may sound similar to the current format with me talking of 8's and splitting, however if you actually think about this it's quite a different format that I think could work. There will always be people that say there will be dead rubbers but it's impossible to get a system where every game means something.

(As a side note I would make it compulsory for every team to run a reserve team, who's fixtures would be the same as the first team until the split, and have these games played as curtain raisers to the first team game.)

I'd be interested to hear other people's thoughts on this.
scully = god wrote:
We have the worst fans in the league. FACT.
