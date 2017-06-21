WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Further changes to Super League

Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 10:13 pm
Ste100Centurions


Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1586
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The ideal is for Hopeful Hull KR and Laughable London to get promoted to Super League in 2018 at expense of Legendary Leigh and Calamitous Catalans !!!.

Then in 2018 end P & R & throw away the key !

Finally in 2019 it will be necessary to promote Terrible Toulouse and Titanic Toronto *did anyone see that iceberg* ? into Super League and make it 14 clubs.

Leeds
Huddersfield
Hull FC
Hull KR
Wakefield
Castleford
Wigan
St Helens
Warrington
Salford

Londonderry
Chorley Lynx
Tamworth Tigers
Coventry Cavaliers


Then in 2019 put woeful Wakefield and silly Salford on notice that unless they get a modern stadium (Wakefield) and average home crowds over 5,000 (Salford and Wakefield) they will be relegated in favour of Montreal and perhaps Avignon or Sheffield. At least one of those clubs will have to go to make way for Montreal by 2022.


FTFY :thumb:
