JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:

The ideal is for Hopeful Hull KR and Laughable London to get promoted to Super League in 2018 at expense of Legendary Leigh and Calamitous Catalans !!! .



Then in 2018 end P & R & throw away the key !



Finally in 2019 it will be necessary to promote Terrible Toulouse and Titanic Toronto *did anyone see that iceberg* ? into Super League and make it 14 clubs.



Leeds

Huddersfield

Hull FC

Hull KR

Wakefield

Castleford

Wigan

St Helens

Warrington

Salford



Londonderry

Chorley Lynx

Tamworth Tigers

Coventry Cavaliers





Then in 2019 put woeful Wakefield and silly Salford on notice that unless they get a modern stadium (Wakefield) and average home crowds over 5,000 (Salford and Wakefield) they will be relegated in favour of Montreal and perhaps Avignon or Sheffield. At least one of those clubs will have to go to make way for Montreal by 2022.