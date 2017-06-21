WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Further changes to Super League

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 7:29 am
bramleyrhino
Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 11928
Location: Leeds 13
Personally, I would prefer a 12 team league producing 22 games plus Magic Weekend, a six team play-off system and more breaks for international breaks. As for relegation, I'd need to be satisfied that we won't simply end up with a promoted team picking up the voided contracts of the team that comes down, as happened under the old one-up, one-down.

I must be honest and say that I don't have a lot of sympathy for this "we need 27 games a season to be viable" argument. We shouldn't be looking to put more pressure on our players by making them play more games and reducing the quality of the competition - we should be pressuring the clubs to make more from the fixtures that they currently have. A tiny fraction of Super League games sell out, so the effort should be on filling that spare capacity, rather than creating more capacity to be filled by the same people.

Since Super League was introduced, we've increased the number of games, we've got more central funding, the real-terms cost of talent has gone down (by account of a salary cap that doesn't keep pace with inflation) and yet we still have clubs complaining that they need the thick-end of 30 games a year, to cut their academy systems and to scrap their reserve grade teams to remain viable because they are incapable of marketing themselves on both a supporter and corporate level.

No changing of the structure is going to save clubs from problems of their own making.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 8:15 am
NEwildcat
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 347
Location: Hartlepool
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The ideal is for hopeful Hull KR and laudable London to get promoted to Super League in 2018 at expense of lowly Leigh and witless Widnes.

Then in 2018 end P & R and reintroduce licencing.

Finally in 2019 it will be necessary to promote terrific Toulouse and turbocharged Toronto into Super League and make it 14 clubs.

Leeds
Huddersfield
Hull FC
Hull KR
Wakefield
Castleford
Wigan
St Helens
Warrington
Salford

London
Catalans
Toulouse
Toronto


Then in 2019 put woeful Wakefield and silly Salford on notice that unless they get a modern stadium (Wakefield) and average home crowds over 5,000 (Salford and Wakefield) they will be relegated in favour of Montreal and perhaps Avignon or Sheffield. At least one of those clubs will have to go to make way for Montreal by 2022.


Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 8:18 am
cravenpark1
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2606
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Jake the Peg wrote:
if we have 14 teams we'll have lots of hammerings and even more meaningless games. The current format give everyone something to play for up to round 23 then all but 2 or 3 a chance of making either the top 4 in SL or avoiding the drop in the middle 8's.

With 14 team the season will be over for half of them by round 14

ER I think your team has had a few hammerings just lately and you playing in 12 teams so what would be different :lol: :lol:
Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 8:21 am
cravenpark1
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2606
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Snowy wrote:
Why are people obsessed about a million pound game?

13 teams, one straight up and 1 down. Not fair on any Championship club to play a full season just to get smashed in one game.

Can't help but think this is all to protect Catalans and embrace Toronto.

You may be right about Catalans Toronto 2019
Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 10:57 am
INKERS75

Joined: Fri Jul 22, 2016 7:00 am
Posts: 42
Personally I have never liked the Super 8's. I prefer straight forward relegation / promotion.

RFL - please stop messing around with the structure of the game.

Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 11:10 am
Biff Tannen
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5231
Location: Hill Valley
Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 4:24 pm
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 324
Location: Manchester
Chris.Taylor wrote:
The crowds are down, because people are getting bored of the robotic style of play and the standard of the game dropping across all levels.

Best or very good players going to NRL or Union because we aren't paying players enough to stay, and thus don't entice Aussie stars to come over.

Thursday night games.

The constant changing and changing and changing and loving changing of the format of the game is getting beyond tiresome.

Getting rid of the shoulder charge has had a big effect on the excitement for me as well.

Also players diving and pretending to be injured like wendyballers.

The rucks - although a little better this season - have been an absolute mess in SL for a good few years now making the game very ugly to watch and slow.

All contributing to lower crowds
