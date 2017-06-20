We moved from 14 but didnt try to consolidate the talent we had. When we cut from 14 to 12, Bradford and London carried on being ostensibly full time, and Leigh became full time with Halifax and Sheffield and fev get a bit nearer to it. So we went from 14 to 12 in SL but went from 14 to 15 full time sides with a couple more playing at it.



Since then we have seen Hull KR and Leigh swap, Bradford Fax and Sheffield are probably further away from full-time but we have seen Toulouse get pretty close full time and the addition of Toronto.



I dont think the move to 14 would have the detrimental effect of spreading the talent that much more thinly because we never got the benefits of consolidation. However: A return to straight P+R will see what we have already seen, clubs overspending and going bust trying to go up, and youth development being ignored by those trying to avoid going down, short term thinking and the drop-off in crowds in the 'relegation battle'



I don't really know what the further investigations they are doing are for, we know what P+R does we know what 14 sides does. We have had them both pretty recently and lets be honest, nobody is looking back at 2014 as the shining city on the hill are they?



There is only one answer and we knew it 20 years ago and the quickest way to get where we need to be: Merge with the NRL.