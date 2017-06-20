WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Further changes to Super League

Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:10 pm
caslad75 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 413
Location: derbyshire
Biff Tannen wrote:
Well, i will meet you half way and say bottom SL team relegated and 13th SL vs 2nd in Championship for MPG..deal? :lol:


:lol: :lol: I'm always up for a deal, go on then, we'll go with that :lol: :lol:

Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:23 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 859
But attendances are lower in the super 8's compared to rounds 1-23, so the having something to play for theory doesn't fit.

Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:34 pm
HKRYorkie User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Mar 19, 2007 8:30 pm
Posts: 105
Location: York
Why not just leave it 12 teams in SL get rid of the 8's automatic 1 up 1 down 11th SL v 2nd Champ. for million pound.

Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 8:12 pm
Snowy User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 7032
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
Why are people obsessed about a million pound game?

13 teams, one straight up and 1 down. Not fair on any Championship club to play a full season just to get smashed in one game.

Can't help but think this is all to protect Catalans and embrace Toronto.
Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 8:23 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6391
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Super League could be expanding to 14 teams again as soon as 2018. While I think the constant chopping and changing of our league structure is bad, reducing from 14 to 12 teams in the first place was a mistake and should be reversed.

The Super 8's hasn't worked with attendances down for these games. 14 teams would allow us to go back to 27 rounds with home and away + magic, with fixtures known from the start of the season. The top 4 play off system and million pound game could still be kept with a straight play off game between top of the championship and bottom Super League club.

https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/amp.theg ... gby-league


Oh aye top four play off, and a million pound match, with teams 5-13 nothing to play off, yes what a ingenious idea to boost attendances, have you ever thought of applying to the RFL? You should do, you'd fit in with the rest of the morons. :STUPID:

Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:05 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22544
We moved from 14 but didnt try to consolidate the talent we had. When we cut from 14 to 12, Bradford and London carried on being ostensibly full time, and Leigh became full time with Halifax and Sheffield and fev get a bit nearer to it. So we went from 14 to 12 in SL but went from 14 to 15 full time sides with a couple more playing at it.

Since then we have seen Hull KR and Leigh swap, Bradford Fax and Sheffield are probably further away from full-time but we have seen Toulouse get pretty close full time and the addition of Toronto.

I dont think the move to 14 would have the detrimental effect of spreading the talent that much more thinly because we never got the benefits of consolidation. However: A return to straight P+R will see what we have already seen, clubs overspending and going bust trying to go up, and youth development being ignored by those trying to avoid going down, short term thinking and the drop-off in crowds in the 'relegation battle'

I don't really know what the further investigations they are doing are for, we know what P+R does we know what 14 sides does. We have had them both pretty recently and lets be honest, nobody is looking back at 2014 as the shining city on the hill are they?

There is only one answer and we knew it 20 years ago and the quickest way to get where we need to be: Merge with the NRL.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Further changes to Super League

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:12 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9268
Location: wakefield
I like it how it is.
