Super League could be expanding to 14 teams again as soon as 2018. While I think the constant chopping and changing of our league structure is bad, reducing from 14 to 12 teams in the first place was a mistake and should be reversed.
The Super 8's hasn't worked with attendances down for these games. 14 teams would allow us to go back to 27 rounds with home and away + magic, with fixtures known from the start of the season. The top 4 play off system and million pound game could still be kept with a straight play off game between top of the championship and bottom Super League club.
https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/amp.theg ... gby-league
