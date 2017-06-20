WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Further changes to Super League

Further changes to Super League

Tue Jun 20, 2017 3:19 pm
Super League could be expanding to 14 teams again as soon as 2018. While I think the constant chopping and changing of our league structure is bad, reducing from 14 to 12 teams in the first place was a mistake and should be reversed.

The Super 8's hasn't worked with attendances down for these games. 14 teams would allow us to go back to 27 rounds with home and away + magic, with fixtures known from the start of the season. The top 4 play off system and million pound game could still be kept with a straight play off game between top of the championship and bottom Super League club.

The crowds are down, because people are getting bored of the robotic style of play and the standard of the game dropping across all levels.

The crowds are down, because people are getting bored of the robotic style of play and the standard of the game dropping across all levels.



And Thursday night games.
13 teams would be interesting.

13th placed team gets relegated replaced by 1st in Championship.
Then the usual bottom 4 between 9th-12th in SL and 2nd-5th in Championship.

Can't say im glad we are changing format yet again!

If we are then i would go 14 teams 2 up 2 down 5 or 6 team play off system we used to have up to mid 00's
I'd go 14 teams, possibility of 1 up/1 down (top of championship v bottom of SL in 'MPG'), LLS presented after regular rounds and 6 team play off system that we used to have for the Grand Final.

