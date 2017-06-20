WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Further changes to Super League

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 3:19 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Super League could be expanding to 14 teams again as soon as 2018. While I think the constant chopping and changing of our league structure is bad, reducing from 14 to 12 teams in the first place was a mistake and should be reversed.

The Super 8's hasn't worked with attendances down for these games. 14 teams would allow us to go back to home and away + magic, with fixtures known from the start of the season. The top 4 play off system and million pound game could still be kept with a straight play off game between top of the championship and bottom Super League club.

