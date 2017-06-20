All matches on Sunday this week, so deadline is 2.00 pm on Sunday afternoon
Bradford Bulls vs Oldham Roughyeds
Dewsbury Rams vs Toulouse Olympique
London Broncos vs Featherstone Rovers
Rochdale Hornets vs Batley Bulldogs
Sheffield Eagles vs Hull KR
Swinton Lions vs Halifax
Bonus: What time will it be when the hooter blows for the end of the first half in our game on Sunday?
Bear in mind it was 4.01 pm on Sunday with all the stoppages! 10 points for an exact answer, 5 points with two minutes either way.
Bradford Bulls vs Oldham Roughyeds
Dewsbury Rams vs Toulouse Olympique
London Broncos vs Featherstone Rovers
Rochdale Hornets vs Batley Bulldogs
Sheffield Eagles vs Hull KR
Swinton Lions vs Halifax
Bonus: What time will it be when the hooter blows for the end of the first half in our game on Sunday?
Bear in mind it was 4.01 pm on Sunday with all the stoppages! 10 points for an exact answer, 5 points with two minutes either way.