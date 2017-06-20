All matches on Sunday this week, so deadline is 2.00 pm on Sunday afternoon



Bradford Bulls vs Oldham Roughyeds

Dewsbury Rams vs Toulouse Olympique

London Broncos vs Featherstone Rovers

Rochdale Hornets vs Batley Bulldogs

Sheffield Eagles vs Hull KR

Swinton Lions vs Halifax



Bonus : What time will it be when the hooter blows for the end of the first half in our game on Sunday?



Bear in mind it was 4.01 pm on Sunday with all the stoppages! 10 points for an exact answer, 5 points with two minutes either way.