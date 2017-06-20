WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 19

2017 Predictions League: Week 19

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 1:40 pm
All matches on Sunday this week, so deadline is 2.00 pm on Sunday afternoon

Bradford Bulls vs Oldham Roughyeds
Dewsbury Rams vs Toulouse Olympique
London Broncos vs Featherstone Rovers
Rochdale Hornets vs Batley Bulldogs
Sheffield Eagles vs Hull KR
Swinton Lions vs Halifax

Bonus: What time will it be when the hooter blows for the end of the first half in our game on Sunday?

Bear in mind it was 4.01 pm on Sunday with all the stoppages! 10 points for an exact answer, 5 points with two minutes either way.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 19

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 1:42 pm
Bradford Bulls vs Oldham Roughyeds Bulls by 8
Dewsbury Rams vs Toulouse Olympique Toulouse by 14
London Broncos vs Featherstone Rovers London by 7
Rochdale Hornets vs Batley Bulldogs Batley by 16
Sheffield Eagles vs Hull KR Hull KR by 32
Swinton Lions vs Halifax Halifax by 20

Bonus: 3.48 pm

