Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:31 am
Dave Gorman User avatar
Joined: Fri Sep 23, 2011 1:14 pm
Posts: 2762
St Helens have been pretty quiet on the recruitment front this season Matty Fleming has all left although he only played a couple of times for Saints.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:32 am
Magic Superbeetle User avatar
Joined: Thu Aug 24, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4888
Location: Another dimension
Dave Gorman wrote:
St Helens have been pretty quiet on the recruitment front this season Matty Fleming has all left although he only played a couple of times for Saints.


I don't think the end of season recruitment really does Saints justice. If you look year on year, its currently:

In: Taia (Gold Coast), Barba (Toulon), Bentley (Bradford)
Out: Greenwood (Gold Coast), Walker (Wakefield/ Ban), Owens (Sheffield/ Leigh), Richards (Leigh), Lee (HKR), Fleming (London), Bailey (Leigh - Loan), Cunningham (Leigh - Loan)
OOC (Still unannounced): Peyroux, Ashworth

Lots and lots of deadwood moved on (still some to go) and yet the squad is stronger than when it started. I would like to think that between the fact we started the year with "wiggle room in the cap" (according to KC), Lomax getting a central contract, and the cap going up, I am hopeful that we can get a quality right edge second row* in to finish our recruitment (and consign Wilkin to the squad role that Wellens played in his final year).

*who and from where I have no idea
:CROWN: I am the hash browns of rlfans :CROWN:
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 12:44 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 204
Budgiezilla wrote:
Nathan Mason - Huddersfield Giants - Leigh Centurions (12 month loan deal) :D


They're probably making room for another Bradford player :)
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:22 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14863
Location: Overlooking the Canal
wire-flyer wrote:
They're probably making room for another Bradford player :)


If they do as well as the others have so far, get him signed !!!
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
