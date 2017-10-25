Dave Gorman wrote:
St Helens have been pretty quiet on the recruitment front this season Matty Fleming has all left although he only played a couple of times for Saints.
I don't think the end of season recruitment really does Saints justice. If you look year on year, its currently:
In: Taia (Gold Coast), Barba (Toulon), Bentley (Bradford)
Out: Greenwood (Gold Coast), Walker (Wakefield/ Ban), Owens (Sheffield/ Leigh), Richards (Leigh), Lee (HKR), Fleming (London), Bailey (Leigh - Loan), Cunningham (Leigh - Loan)
OOC (Still unannounced): Peyroux, Ashworth
Lots and lots of deadwood moved on (still some to go) and yet the squad is stronger than when it started. I would like to think that between the fact we started the year with "wiggle room in the cap" (according to KC), Lomax getting a central contract, and the cap going up, I am hopeful that we can get a quality right edge second row* in to finish our recruitment (and consign Wilkin to the squad role that Wellens played in his final year).
*who and from where I have no idea
