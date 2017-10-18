WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:22 am
SaleSlim




Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Class singing by Wire.


That never happens. :wink: They're good at banging that annoying drum tho!! :evil:
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:25 am
SaleSlim




Tharg The Mighty wrote:
Where does that leave Declan Patton?

Great young player not going to get a sniff again.


Rumours on our board the other week that Salford were in for him. No idea where they came from tho.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:00 pm
Tigerade






Update for Cas Tigers - Daniel Igbinedion to Fev Rovers. Left mid season so quite a while ago.

Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:17 pm
Towns88





Jamie Ellis to Cas from huddersfield.


Surprised KR didn't sign him. Surprsied we have unless we are gunna play Ben Roberts at full back.



Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 5:42 pm
barham red





Towns88 wrote:
Jamie Ellis to Cas from huddersfield.


Surprised KR didn't sign him. Surprsied we have unless we are gunna play Ben Roberts at full back.


He was never dominant even in the championship for us, needed a good organiser and a strong pack to operate behind. Did a job but I'm surprised he's gone to cas, may end up the next luke gale but can't see it.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:47 pm
Towns88





Will need to lose a lot of weight and hair to be like Luke Gale. He gives us options and Powell never wanted him to leave in 2014 where he was decent off the bench, can also do a spell at hooker too.



Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:49 pm
PrinterThe




Pretty lacklustre signing for a team who should be looking to push on from their LLS win to one of the two finals next year.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:07 pm
The Devil's Advocate






Towns88 wrote:
Will need to lose a lot of weight and hair to be like Luke Gale. He gives us options and Powell never wanted him to leave in 2014 where he was decent off the bench, can also do a spell at hooker too.


How does anybody get their hair to be like Gale's?

Strange signing by Cas, maybe he'll blossom under D.P.?

Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:12 pm
PrinterThe




Towns88 wrote:
Will need to lose a lot of weight and hair to be like Luke Gale. He gives us options and Powell never wanted him to leave in 2014 where he was decent off the bench, can also do a spell at hooker too.


You weren't so complimentary about him on the Wakey board when it was rumoured they might be signing him.

Towns88 wrote:
No no no no no. Don't do it. He's at his level and you have better already ! If he was your starting half next year you'll regress.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:18 pm
fun time frankie





PrinterThe wrote:
You weren't so complimentary about him on the Wakey board when it was rumoured they might be signing him.


Busted :D it's funny how people's opinions change

