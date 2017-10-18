Surprised KR didn't sign him. Surprsied we have unless we are gunna play Ben Roberts at full back.
He was never dominant even in the championship for us, needed a good organiser and a strong pack to operate behind. Did a job but I'm surprised he's gone to cas, may end up the next luke gale but can't see it.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.