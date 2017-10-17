WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:09 am
Tyrone Roberts to Warrington - confirmed
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:20 am
Class singing by Wire.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:09 pm
Where does that leave Declan Patton?

Great young player not going to get a sniff again.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:24 pm
Tharg The Mighty wrote:
Where does that leave Declan Patton?

Great young player not going to get a sniff again.


I certainly wouldn't mind him at Leigh, that's for sure.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:31 pm
We only have three halves in the squad, he'll play
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:38 pm
wire-flyer wrote:
We only have three halves in the squad, he'll play


Damn.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:39 pm
:lol:
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 2:58 pm
musson wrote:
No we wouldn't

Not that that crazy comment needs rationalising......

We already have Kirmond, ashurst, horro and batchelor, with crowther as back up, batch I fully expect to cement his place in 18 man squad week in week out next season


Don't bother, he's trolling - badly.
