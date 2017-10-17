WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:09 am
serge le forge
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 12:18 pm
Posts: 1186
Location: County Asylum, Lancashire
Tyrone Roberts to Warrington - confirmed
Alberts Club/ Winwick arlfc Old Boy
" one in - all in"
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:20 am
Lord Tony Smith
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7957
Location: Warrington
Class singing by Wire.
