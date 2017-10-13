WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 2:24 pm
luke ShipleyRed Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 20
Huddersfield - Colton Roach from Bradford.
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:56 pm
luke ShipleyRed Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 20
Sorry forgot to add that Will Dagger has signed for Hull KR fromantic Warrington.
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 4:50 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6694
Hock makes me laugh. Other than Widnes what SL would go near him?
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 4:53 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1075
Maybe Hull kr
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:34 pm
Lebron James Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1002
Wakefield and Huddersfield may take a punt

Regards

King James
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 5:23 am
musson Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 582
Lebron James wrote:
Wakefield and Huddersfield may take a punt

Regards

King James


No we wouldn't

Not that that crazy comment needs rationalising......

We already have Kirmond, ashurst, horro and batchelor, with crowther as back up, batch I fully expect to cement his place in 18 man squad week in week out next season
Last edited by musson on Sat Oct 14, 2017 5:31 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 6:14 am
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3537
musson wrote:
No we wouldn't

Not that that crazy comment needs rationalising......

We already have Kirmond, ashurst, horro and batchelor, with crowther as back up, batch I fully expect to cement his place in 18 man squad week in week out next season


Hock is used as a prop mainly now. That said you guys are probably stronger still in the front row.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 8:01 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1075
Catalans haven’t signed anybody. Has the collapse in value of the pound following brexit, had an effect on Catalans salary cap this year, which will be the equivalent in euros?
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 8:24 am
SamoanTiger User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2016 4:11 pm
Posts: 38
UPDATED - 14/10/2017

CONNOR WILLIAMS
<< SALFORD
>> HULL KINGSTON ROVERS

WILL DAGGER
<< WARRINGTON
>> HULL KINGSTON ROVERS

PETA HIKU
<< WARRINGTON
>> NZ WARRIORS

SAM WILLIAMS
<< WAKEFIELD
>> CANBERRA

GABRIEL HAMLIN
<< SOUTH SYDNEY
>> WIGAN

COLTON ROCHE
<< BRADFORD
>> HUDDERSFIELD
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, Colly2, cravenpark1, HuddsRL5, invmatt, JEAN CAPDOUZE, SamoanTiger, Smith's Brolly, Trainman, UllFC, Wilde 3 and 235 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,649,7501,99176,2954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM