Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:15 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Wirefan wrote:
Everyone to Warrington


Richard Agar Out! :DANCE:

Reported to St George Illawarra Dragons (assistant coach)
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:31 am
Willzay User avatar
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Richard Agar Out! :DANCE:

Reported to St George Illawarra Dragons (assistant coach)


Wire's gain, St George's loss
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:55 am
cravenpark1 User avatar
Willzay wrote:
Wire's gain, St George's loss

And I thought he was great when he coach HULL FC :lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:45 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Jordan Thompson has left Hull, and signed for Leigh Centurions....
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:48 pm
Willzay User avatar
Budgiezilla wrote:
Jordan Thompson has left Hull, and signed for Leigh Centurions....


An improvement on Glenn Stewart
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:13 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Willzay wrote:
An improvement on Glenn Stewart


:thumb:
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:41 pm
SecondRowSaint User avatar
Matty Fleming - St Helens to London
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:02 am
SamoanTiger User avatar
updated:-
Joe Westerman
>> Warrington Wolves
<< Toronto Wolfpack

Bryson Goodwin
>> Leigh/South Sydney
<< Warrington Wolves

Gavin Bennion
>> Rochdale Hornets
<< Salford Red Devils

Ben Crooks
>> Castleford Tigers
<< Leigh Centurions

Jordan Thompson
>> Hull FC
<< Leigh Centurions

Matty Fleming
>> St Helens RLFC
<< London Broncos
