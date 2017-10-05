updated:-
Joe Westerman
>> Warrington Wolves
<< Toronto Wolfpack
Bryson Goodwin
>> Leigh/South Sydney
<< Warrington Wolves
Gavin Bennion
>> Rochdale Hornets
<< Salford Red Devils
Ben Crooks
>> Castleford Tigers
<< Leigh Centurions
Jordan Thompson
>> Hull FC
<< Leigh Centurions
Matty Fleming
>> St Helens RLFC
<< London Broncos
